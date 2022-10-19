Dr. Bernard Luby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Luby, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Luby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Luby works at
Locations
Respiratory Therapy Services LLC624 Chestnut St, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-1133
Thspp - Thomas Memorial Hosp - Bernard J Luby MD4607 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste 206, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Luby is the best gynecologists I’ve ever been too! He listens to all concerns and makes sure you don’t leave without having all questions answered! I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a new gynecologist
About Dr. Bernard Luby, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luby has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Luby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.