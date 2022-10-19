Overview

Dr. Bernard Luby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Luby works at Respiratory Therapy Services LLC in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.