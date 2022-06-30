See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Bernard Lopez, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernard Lopez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Lopez works at The Brain Enhancement Institute in Palm Harbor, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    B. Ronald Lopez M.d.p.a.
    2843 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 772-0038
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Stephen Charles Mcginley Inc
    2843 Alternate # 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 772-0038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 30, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Lopez since I was around the age of 17 and I’m now 25. I’ve struggled with anxiety issues since I was a kid and Dr. Lopez has help me tremendously. I was recently diagnosed was cancer which caused me a lot of anxiety and depression. Dr. Lopez provided me with a lot of comfort, coping mechanisms, and adjusted my medication which alleviated a lot of my anxiety. I can tell that Dr. Lopez is very passionate about what he does, which makes me feel very comfortable under his care. His office staff is also wonderful. They were able to get me in for an emergency appointment when I had first found out I had cancer, which I am extremely grateful for. Thanks for all you do!
    Hannah R — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Bernard Lopez, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568458891
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez works at The Brain Enhancement Institute in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lopez’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

