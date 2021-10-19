Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California/ Irvine School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Wilfredo Hernandez MD1338 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 744-1460
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, German, Korean and Spanish
- 1417930140
Education & Certifications
- Royal Marsden Hospital
- West Coast Canc Fdn
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of California/ Irvine School Of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. Lewinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewinsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewinsky speaks German, Korean and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewinsky.
