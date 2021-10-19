See All Radiation Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California/ Irvine School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lewinsky works at Los Angeles Radiation Oncology Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wilfredo Hernandez MD
    1338 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 744-1460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Procedure Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2021
    Wonderful doctor.
    — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417930140
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Royal Marsden Hospital
    Residency
    • West Coast Canc Fdn
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California/ Irvine School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewinsky works at Los Angeles Radiation Oncology Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lewinsky’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

