Overview

Dr. Bernard Kurecki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Kurecki works at Crestwood Medical Group Family Medicine in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.