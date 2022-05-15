See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Kopchinski works at Prestige Cosmetic Surgery, PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prestige Cosmetic Surgery PA
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 455, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 255-1764
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Northeast Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy
Breast Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy
Breast Diseases

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205813896
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
