Dr. Bernard Kirzner, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Kirzner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Bernard M. Kirzner MD Inc.6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 245, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 881-4800
Gerson Psychological Corp5435 Balboa Blvd Ste 203, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (881) 881-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Been seeing him since I was a little kid. Now I am an independent adult and college graduate. I was so bad at one point I didn't think I'd even make it to 18! Thank you Dr. Kirzner.
About Dr. Bernard Kirzner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U So Cal
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- Detroit Genl Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
