Dr. Bernard Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-NJMS
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Heart Failure Specialists PA20 Prospect Ave Ste 201, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-4849
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a follow up visit today. Dr. Kim has a very personable and caring approach. He took the time to explain everything to me in a clear and friendly manner. Being a senior, I have to say that Dr. Kim is as competent and caring physician as I have ever encountered. Would recommend him in a “heartbeat.”
About Dr. Bernard Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1518166420
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-NJMS
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
