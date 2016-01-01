Dr. Bernard Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Kao, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 537-5135TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.