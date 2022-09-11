Dr. B John Hynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B John Hynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. B John Hynes, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Deborah Heart And Lung Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Hynes works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians - Electrophysiology1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 202-4990Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hynes took me as a new patient when I started having trouble with AFib. I was surprised how fast he was able to work me in the schedule (4 days). Dr. Hynes really listened to me and discussed options (medication, ablation). I decided to have an ablation because the AFib would not stop on its own, even with medication. An ablation was scheduled about a week and a half after that appointment. On the day of the ablation, Dr. Hynes came to talk to me and asked if I had any questions. He was very reassuring and made me feel at ease and at peace. The ablation went very well, and was successful. He gave me the option of going home or spending the night in the hospital. He told me it would not affect my insurance if I stayed, and the nurses could monitor my heart overnight. I stayed. When he came to check on me the next day, he was, again, very reassuring and happy with the results. I would definitely recommend Dr. Hynes and his staff.
About Dr. B John Hynes, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144229345
Education & Certifications
- Pa St Coll Med/Hershey Med Ctr
- U Al Birmingham Hosp
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
