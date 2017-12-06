Overview

Dr. Bernard Henson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Henson works at Bernard Henson MD in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Open and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.