Dr. Bernard Gran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Gran works at The Neurolgy Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.