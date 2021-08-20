Dr. Bernard Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Geller, MD
Dr. Bernard Geller, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Allergy & Clinical Immunology Medical Group1301 20th St Ste 220, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-8534Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Bernard Geller is a tremendous doctor and a wonderful human being. He really helped me a lot with very severe allergies and atopic dermatitis. He is up on all the latest treatments, some of them quite game changing. I always learn something when I go to him....even if it is just a yearly visit.
About Dr. Bernard Geller, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427132968
- Los Angeles Co Usc Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- New York University & Vamc Bronx
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geller has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geller speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.
