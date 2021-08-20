Overview

Dr. Bernard Geller, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Geller works at Pacific Neuroscience Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.