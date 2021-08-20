See All Allergists & Immunologists in Santa Monica, CA
Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Bernard Geller, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Geller works at Pacific Neuroscience Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Clinical Immunology Medical Group
    1301 20th St Ste 220, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 828-8534
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metal Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 20, 2021
    Bernard Geller is a tremendous doctor and a wonderful human being. He really helped me a lot with very severe allergies and atopic dermatitis. He is up on all the latest treatments, some of them quite game changing. I always learn something when I go to him....even if it is just a yearly visit.
Sabine M — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Bernard Geller, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    54 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1427132968
    Education & Certifications

    Los Angeles Co Usc Med Center
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    New York University & Vamc Bronx
    Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Geller works at Pacific Neuroscience Center in Santa Monica, CA.

    Dr. Geller has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

