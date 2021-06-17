Overview

Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Gasch works at Providence Health & Services Clinics in Portland, OR with other offices in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.