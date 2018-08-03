Dr. Bernard Fischbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Fischbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Fischbach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Dallas Transplant Institute3604 Live Oak St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 358-2300
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been a patient of Dr. Fischbach for 16 years. He has always been kind, accessible and communicative. Dr. Fischbach's shills are unpparralled. We highly recommend Dr. Fischbach.
About Dr. Bernard Fischbach, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1225016819
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
