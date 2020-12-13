Dr. Eichold II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard Eichold II, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Eichold II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Family Oriented Primary Health Care Clinic Inc.251 N Bayou St, Mobile, AL 36603 Directions (251) 690-8101
Southwest Mobile Health Center5580 Inn Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 Directions (251) 666-7413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eichold is the public health officer for Mobile County, Alabama and does not treat patients in general. He cares for the health of Mobile County residents and is very sincere about the population’s health and well being.
About Dr. Bernard Eichold II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1629084694
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
