Dr. Bernard Durante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Durante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Durante, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Durante works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plymouth Ears, Nose, & Throat30 Aldrin Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-8977
-
2
Plymouth Ears Nose & Throat1 County Rd, Bourne, MA 02532 Directions (508) 759-0916
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durante?
I highly recommend Dr. Durante. Have been with him since at least 2014 at Plymouth ENT. Took out half my thyroid and I see him yearly follow ups. He is kind, thorough, and will answer all of your questions. that crappy review for office policy someone left has nothing to do with his medical abilities.
About Dr. Bernard Durante, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164400040
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Med College Of Ga Augusta
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durante works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Durante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.