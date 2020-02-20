See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Bernard Durante, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bernard Durante, MD

Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bernard Durante, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Falmouth Hospital.

Dr. Durante works at Plymouth ENT in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Bourne, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plymouth Ears, Nose, & Throat
    30 Aldrin Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-8977
  2. 2
    Plymouth Ears Nose & Throat
    1 County Rd, Bourne, MA 02532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 759-0916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
  • Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Acid Reflux
Acoustic Neuroma
Sleep Apnea
Acid Reflux
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perennial Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Durante?

    Feb 20, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Durante. Have been with him since at least 2014 at Plymouth ENT. Took out half my thyroid and I see him yearly follow ups. He is kind, thorough, and will answer all of your questions. that crappy review for office policy someone left has nothing to do with his medical abilities.
    Laura Smith — Feb 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bernard Durante, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bernard Durante, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Durante to family and friends

    Dr. Durante's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Durante

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bernard Durante, MD.

    About Dr. Bernard Durante, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164400040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med College Of Ga Augusta
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Durante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Durante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bernard Durante, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.