Dr. Drexinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Drexinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Drexinger, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Drexinger works at
Locations
-
1
Cumming Office1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 440, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 751-1589
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drexinger?
Good first visit. Nurse and Dr listened to my story. Dr suggested some changes and I really felt like they understood My problem.
About Dr. Bernard Drexinger, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407849888
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drexinger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drexinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drexinger works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Drexinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drexinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drexinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drexinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.