Dr. Bernard Crowell Jr, MD
Dr. Bernard Crowell Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent North and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Pinnacle Orthopedics P.A.13100 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 975-1916
Chi St. Vincent Sherwood Rehabilitation Hospital A Partner of Encompass Health2201 Wildwood Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120 Directions (800) 394-4304
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Crowell is an excellent Dr. He took time to explain in detail his plan. Surgery was not the first option. He made me fill relaxed and very comfortable. An amazing Dr. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Crowell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowell Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowell Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.