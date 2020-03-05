Overview

Dr. Bernard Crowell Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent North and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Crowell Jr works at Pinnacle Orthopedics P.A. in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Sherwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.