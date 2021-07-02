Overview

Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yucca Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Sean R Thomas MD, Inc in Yucca Valley, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA and Twentynine Palms, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.