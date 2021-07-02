See All Pediatricians in Yucca Valley, CA
Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD

Pediatrics
1.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yucca Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Sean R Thomas MD, Inc in Yucca Valley, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA and Twentynine Palms, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sean R Thomas MD and Assoc
    55585 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 228-3366
  2. 2
    Cohen Musch Thomas Medical Group
    555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 1W204, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 323-9818
  3. 3
    American Desert Medical Clinics
    6186 ADOBE RD, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 361-8525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Hi-desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Infant Care
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Infant Care

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Dr. Cohen treated my boys like family. He was very respectable, caring, and extremely knowledgeable. He prescribed the right medication and took care of my boys issues and he also processed the referrals immediately. Lastly his staff was also very polite.
    Martha Pajarito — Jul 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD
    About Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215947734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La Co-Usc Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Victoria Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
