Overview

Dr. Bernard Clifford Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Clifford Jr works at ASINAS, AUGUSTO G MD in Holyoke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.