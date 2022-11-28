See All Plastic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Bernard Chang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at St Paul Place Specialists Inc. in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Paul Place Specialists Inc.
    227 Saint Paul St Fl 6, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9700
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9700
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Would recommend 100%. Compassionate, listens and answers your questions. Office staff are exceptional. There is a lengthy wait for surgery but it’s because he is very sought after. Well worth the wait.
    Dawn B — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bernard Chang, MD
    About Dr. Bernard Chang, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952357253
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Plastic Surgery
