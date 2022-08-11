Overview

Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Cornea Consultants of Nashville in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Corneal Diseases and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.