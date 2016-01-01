See All Critical Care Surgeons in Astoria, NY
Critical Care Surgery
32 years of experience
Dr. Bernard Biviano, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Biviano works at The Mount Sinai Hospital Queens in Astoria, NY.

    The Mount Sinai Hospital Queens
    25 10 30 Ave, Astoria, NY 11102

Tracheal Surgery
Gastrotomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Tracheal Surgery
Gastrotomy
Port Placements or Replacements

    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Critical Care Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1336188341
    Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Cabrini Med Ctr
    Cabrini Med Ctr
    UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    General Surgery
    Mount Sinai Morningside
    Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    Mount Sinai Queens
    Mount Sinai Hospital

    Dr. Biviano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Biviano works at The Mount Sinai Hospital Queens in Astoria, NY.

    Dr. Biviano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biviano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biviano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biviano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

