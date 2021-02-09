Dr. Bernard Benedetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Benedetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Benedetto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Benedetto works at
Locations
Atlantic Surgical Associates PLLC330 Borthwick Ave Ste 308, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-5242
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Benedetto and his team. They've been absolutely fabulous through-out the total process of my Bariactric Sleeve.
About Dr. Bernard Benedetto, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Albany Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benedetto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benedetto works at
Dr. Benedetto has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedetto.
