Overview

Dr. Bernard Benedetto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Benedetto works at Appledore Medical Group in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.