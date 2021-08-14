Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Bendok works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Neurology5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 550-8891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bendok?
Dr. Bendok is an excellent physician and surgeon. When I was diagnosed with a cyst on my brain, suddenly I lost everything. I am a professor at a large university, and suddenly my classes and students were taken away and I was admitted to ICU. I came to Mayo from work for routine tests but the last test was a MRI. I met Dr. Kristna first when I was in the ER and Dr. Bendok while I was in ICU. Although my world seemed to be ending Dr. Bendok gave me hope. Dr. Bendok and Dr. Kristna performed the surgery and I was discharged the next day. I had no complications and I continue to see Dr. Bendok today, 6 years later. I recommend him not only because of his expert skills as a neurosurgeon, but also how he interacts with his patients with compassion and encouragement. He has an excellent team and they work together to manage the care of his patients to obtain positive health outcomes. Yes I am still here teaching 6 years later. I am so grateful that he was instrumental in saving my life.
About Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Male
- 1043285984
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Hospital|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bendok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bendok using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bendok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bendok works at
Dr. Bendok has seen patients for Meningiomas, Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bendok speaks Cantonese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.