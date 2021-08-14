See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Neurosurgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Bendok works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Low Back Pain
Brain Aneurysm
Meningiomas
Low Back Pain
Brain Aneurysm

Aug 14, 2021
Dr. Bendok is an excellent physician and surgeon. When I was diagnosed with a cyst on my brain, suddenly I lost everything. I am a professor at a large university, and suddenly my classes and students were taken away and I was admitted to ICU. I came to Mayo from work for routine tests but the last test was a MRI. I met Dr. Kristna first when I was in the ER and Dr. Bendok while I was in ICU. Although my world seemed to be ending Dr. Bendok gave me hope. Dr. Bendok and Dr. Kristna performed the surgery and I was discharged the next day. I had no complications and I continue to see Dr. Bendok today, 6 years later. I recommend him not only because of his expert skills as a neurosurgeon, but also how he interacts with his patients with compassion and encouragement. He has an excellent team and they work together to manage the care of his patients to obtain positive health outcomes. Yes I am still here teaching 6 years later. I am so grateful that he was instrumental in saving my life.
— Aug 14, 2021
About Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD

Specialties
  Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Cantonese
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Male
Gender
NPI Number
  1043285984
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Evanston Hospital|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Residency
Internship
  Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Bendok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bendok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bendok works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ.

Dr. Bendok has seen patients for Meningiomas, Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm, and more.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

