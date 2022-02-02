See All Hematologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Bernard Agbemadzo, MD

Hematology
4 (15)
Dr. Bernard Agbemadzo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hosp

Dr. Agbemadzo works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit
    8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
    Rust Medical Center
    2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Hospital Affiliations
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Agbemadzo and his team are amazing! Dr. Agbemadzo was my father’s doctor for three years. He and his medical team always provided the highest caliber of care. I so appreciated the way Dr. Agbemadzo always treated my father with the utmost respect, talking to him as a person and not just a medical case. He listened carefully to all of my Dad’s concerns. He was consistently encouraging and persistent about providing my father the best possible care. My family will be forever grateful to Dr. Agbemadzo and his team for their compassionate care in some of life’s most difficult circumstances.
    Lorri — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Bernard Agbemadzo, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1013940675
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • Medical Oncology
