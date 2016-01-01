Dr. Bernard Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Adler, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Adler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Nancy and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Neptune Pediatrics1944 Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-0262
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics - Asbury Park516 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 774-0262
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Bernard Adler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1881660876
Education & Certifications
- NJ Med Sch
- U Nancy
- Pediatrics
Dr. Adler speaks Chinese and French.
