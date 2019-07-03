Overview

Dr. Bernadith Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital



Dr. Russell works at Village Obstetrics LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.