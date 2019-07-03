Dr. Bernadith Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadith Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernadith Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
Village Obstetrics LLC101 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 741-7800
Scott H Hanan MD PC61 Irving Pl Apt Llb, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 741-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I first went to Dr. Russell when my long-term gynecologist, a woman, insisted the only way to deal with my large fibroids was a hysterectomy. I had the equivalent of a 4th month pregnancy! I wanted to try Uterine Fibroid Embolization, but my doctor refused to even consider it. So I found Dr. Russell through my insurance company and she was completely supportive of my choice. The result - a huge reduction in bulk and a doctor worth sticking with! I am now post menopausal and have been a patient of Dr. Russell for over 15 years. Except for a brief period when she was practicing out of a group in Tribeca, where the staff had no respect for patients time and schedules, I have had no issues with her care, her knowledge, her demeanor. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Bernadith Russell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326013699
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
