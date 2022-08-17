Overview

Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Bernadine A Hanna, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.