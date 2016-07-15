Dr. Bernadette Vanbelois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanbelois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Vanbelois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernadette Vanbelois, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, St. Luke Community Hospital and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Vanbelois works at
Locations
-
1
Tamarack Medical Clinic150 Commons Way, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- St. Luke Community Hospital
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanbelois?
I have spent many years coping the ups and downs of RA. Dr. Vanbelois takes a step back and hears what you are saying and do whatever it takes to get a patient back in action. Our little corner of the world is lucky to have her.
About Dr. Bernadette Vanbelois, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740360676
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz Coll Med
- U Ariz Coll Med
- U Ariz Coll Med
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanbelois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanbelois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanbelois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanbelois works at
Dr. Vanbelois has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanbelois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanbelois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanbelois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanbelois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanbelois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.