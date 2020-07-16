Overview

Dr. Bernadette Stevenson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Stevenson works at Center for Integrative Psychiatry , Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.