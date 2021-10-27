Overview

Dr. Bernadette Sheridan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Sheridan works at OBH Surgical Associates in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.