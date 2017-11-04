Overview

Dr. Bernadette Schoneburg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Schoneburg works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.