Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
-
1
Bernadette B. Mayer MD Sc5365 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 775-6181
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Dr. Mayer is a compassionate and caring doctor. she listens to her patient and show empathy when dealing with her patients. she is top when it comes to her medical knowledge and diagnosing medical problems.
About Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1326142654
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Center Advocate Health Care Chicago
- Ill Masonic Mc
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer speaks French and German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.