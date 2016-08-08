Dr. Bernadette Kohn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Kohn, DO
Dr. Bernadette Kohn, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Trinty Chiropractic and Wellnes Ltd5404 W Elm St Ste Q, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-0020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bernadette is excellent at treating multiple issues with your whole body. I went in because of back and shoulder pain and weakness in my left leg. She treated my entire body. I no longer have weakness in my leg. I am able to use my right arm for more extended stretching. The pain in my back is not an issue now. Although there can be a very long wait in the office, she is definitely worth the wait. I also received treatment from Jeanne, the nurse practitioner, who is excellent.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851485346
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.