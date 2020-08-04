Overview

Dr. Bernadette Hee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii, John A. Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Hee works at Cookeville Regional Medical Group in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.