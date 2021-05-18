Overview

Dr. Bernadette Braze, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Braze works at Kingman Reg Med Ctr Urlgy Clin in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.