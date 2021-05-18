Dr. Bernadette Braze, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Braze, DO
Overview
Dr. Bernadette Braze, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Braze works at
Locations
Kingman Ear Nose & Throat Ctr1739 E Beverly Ave Ste 108, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 753-3443
Kingman Regional Medical Center3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr.Braze when I was in hospital liked her and trusted her immediately! She did scope of throat in office then did biopsy of vocal chords was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer that was two years ago I go every 3 months now a little longer in between she answers all questions and is the best I’m so glad I have her and her husband Adam Braze as well wished there was more doctors like her!!
About Dr. Bernadette Braze, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1598971715
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Braze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braze has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Braze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.