Dr. Bernadette Beyda, MD
Dr. Bernadette Beyda, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF GRENOBLE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Bernadette Beyda MD14123 59th Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 445-0566
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Beyda is very thorough. She takes the time to listen and ask questions.
About Dr. Bernadette Beyda, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF GRENOBLE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
Dr. Beyda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyda.
