Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD

Psychiatry
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Angeles works at Champaign Dental Group in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Professional Group
    Premier Professional Group
42450 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 315, Novi, MI 48377
(248) 513-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Sep 22, 2021
The best doctor I have worked with! I moved about a year ago and would do anything to have Dr. Angeles as my doctor again. She was my Dr for a little over 10 years. She was amazing when I wanted to switch my medicine if I didn't feel great on it. She was always quick to call me back if I had a problem. Always took the time to listen to me during our appointments. Chantelle was always super helpful with anything I needed with pharmacies or other issues. When I really needed to get in she would always try her best. Miss you ladies and was so lucky to have you as a doctor for so long!
    Melinda — Sep 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD
    About Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093747149
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
