Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Angeles works at
Locations
Premier Professional Group42450 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 315, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 513-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I have worked with! I moved about a year ago and would do anything to have Dr. Angeles as my doctor again. She was my Dr for a little over 10 years. She was amazing when I wanted to switch my medicine if I didn’t feel great on it. She was always quick to call me back if I had a problem. Always took the time to listen to me during our appointments. Chantelle was always super helpful with anything I needed with pharmacies or other issues. When I really needed to get in she would always try her best. Miss you ladies and was so lucky to have you as a doctor for so long!
About Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093747149
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angeles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angeles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Angeles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angeles.
