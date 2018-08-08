Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kordas works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Kordas Pediatric Health Care Center3335 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste G-H, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (224) 857-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kordas?
Dr. Kordas is the benchmark by which all other pediatricians should be measured. I have been with her for almost 13 years. All three of my children have her as a pediatrician. She is thoughtful, caring, and patient. Her bedside manner is second to none. Sick or well visits get her full 100% attention. She will not rest until your children are healthy and happy. I strongly recommend her for any parent who simply want the best pediatric care for their children. From newborn to teenager.
About Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821001926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kordas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kordas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kordas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kordas works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kordas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kordas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kordas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kordas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.