Overview

Dr. Berlinda Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Oak Street Health Portage Park in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.