Dr. Berkley Benneson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Berkley Benneson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Benneson works at
Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center3099 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 945-3535Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center10250 N 92nd St Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 945-3535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr. Benneson is one of the two best cardiologist I have ever had in 45 years! I use to say I was lucky to have him as my cardiologist now I consider myself blessed to be his patient.
About Dr. Berkley Benneson, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1871586362
- Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Occidental College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
