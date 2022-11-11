Dr. Berkay Unal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berkay Unal, MD
Overview
Dr. Berkay Unal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Dr. Unal works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Southwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Unal?
Dr. Unal is a phenomenal doctor and made sure he did everything in his power so that I could rehabilitate and return to my daily life.
About Dr. Berkay Unal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, German and Turkish
- 1285079608
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
- LAC & USC Medical Center Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)
- University of California, Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unal works at
Dr. Unal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Unal speaks German and Turkish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Unal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.