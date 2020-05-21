Dr. Berj Nercessian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nercessian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berj Nercessian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Berj Nercessian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Nercessian works at
Arhtritis & Internal Medicine PC37300 Dequindre Rd Ste 138, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (248) 586-1100
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I've been seeing Dr. Nercessian for several years. He is friendly and easy to talk to. He listens to any issues I have and is is not an alarmist.
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093705329
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- Ross University, Roseau
