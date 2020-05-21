Overview

Dr. Berj Nercessian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Nercessian works at Arhtritis & Internal Medicine PC in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.