Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berette Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Berette Salazar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 16 N Gore Ave Ste 203, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 781-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salazar?
Dr. Salazar is direct, but that’s what I look for in a psychiatrist. She will help you understand what you’re feeling and guide you to finding of your root problems and trauma affecting your life. If you’re unwilling to engage in any insightful, vulnerable conversation with Dr.Salazar or are seeking someone to throw pills at you and send you on your way, I would suggest finding a different doctor. If you’re looking for someone to improve your life in a meaningful way, I would absolutely recommend Dr.Salazar.
About Dr. Berette Salazar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821089418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.