Dr. Beret Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beret Casey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Casey works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beret Casey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124289483
Education & Certifications
- MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
