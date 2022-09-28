Dr. Berchmans John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berchmans John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Berchmans John, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. John works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington South515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 664-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. John?
Dr. John is an excellent physician who extremely knowledgeable in Radiology Oncology and genuinely cares about his patients. He explained the importance of receiving treatments and how treatments are administered. Follow up visits aren’t rushed as he ensures that you understand the progression of your health and don’t repeat unnecessary exams or tests previously performed by another provider.
About Dr. Berchmans John, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1073556403
Education & Certifications
- U Tex HSC
- Radiology and Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.