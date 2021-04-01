Overview

Dr. Berchman Vaz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Vaz works at Catalina Point Arthrtis/Rhmtlgy in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.