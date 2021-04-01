Dr. Vaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berchman Vaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Berchman Vaz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Catalina Pointe Arthritis & Rheumatology Specialists PC7520 N Oracle Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 585-5386
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vaz has kept my rheumatoid arthritis under control now for seven years, always attentive to my questions and pain descriptions and always making my options clear. I cannot imagine a more cordial and competent specialist.
About Dr. Berchman Vaz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265468219
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaz.
