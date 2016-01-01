See All Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
Overview

Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Children's Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Kim works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Tulsa, OK and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    Southwestern Regional Medical Center
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 801-3783
  3. 3
    LSU Health Sciences Center Faculty Practice Office
    3700 Saint Charles Ave Ste 700, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 889-9893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Children's Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Touro Infirmary
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Wound Repair
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Wound Repair

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Microvascular Head and Neck Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598931735
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

