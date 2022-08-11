Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padanilam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Padanilam works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6666
-
2
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
-
3
Ascension Medical Group The Heart Center of Indiana10580 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 583-5000
-
4
Providence Cath Lab2723 S 7th St Ste A, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-5727Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padanilam?
Went well for my first visit
About Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750350419
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Grant Hospital
- Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padanilam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padanilam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padanilam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padanilam works at
Dr. Padanilam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padanilam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Padanilam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padanilam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padanilam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padanilam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.