Overview

Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Padanilam works at Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.